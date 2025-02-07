'You are not alone': NYS first responders face mental health struggles, study finds

A recent study reveals that more than half of New York State's first responders experience significant mental health challenges due to their work.

The study, which surveyed over 6,000 first responders, found that 56% reported anxiety symptoms, 53% experienced depression, and 38% showed signs of PTSD. Alarmingly, 16% of these first responders have contemplated suicide, compared to just 4% of the general New York State population.

"Constant panic attacks, constant worry, waking up in the morning shaking," described Buffalo police officer Romair Parrett, who took three months off due to anxiety.

Steven Dubovsky, a professor of psychiatry at the University at Buffalo, emphasized the need for trusted mental health support for first responders.

Jim Banish, who founded NYLEAP after his brother's suicide, highlighted the importance of confidential resources for those with suicidal thoughts.

NYLEAP has trained over 2,000 peers in New York State to recognize and counsel first responders in need. They offer post-critical incident seminars where responders can discuss traumatic experiences with peers.

As the mental health challenges of first responders gain attention, initiatives like NYLEAP aim to provide crucial support, encouraging a culture where seeking help is normalized.

Resources such as the Erie and Niagara County crisis hotlines and the National Suicide Prevention Hotline are available for those in need.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, there is always help available.



Erie County Crisis Services: (716) 834-3131

Niagara County Crisis Services: (716) 285-3515

National Suicide Prevention Hotline: 988

You can learn more about NYLEAP here.