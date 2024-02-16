'It's been so fun': Yemeni cafe serving authentic coffee and treats opens in North Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Step inside Sana'a Cafe — a new coffee spot on Hertel Avenue in North Buffalo serving authentic Yemeni coffee and treats.

Since opening day on Saturday, owner Yaseen Abraq said it has been very busy. He said the cafe originated in San Francisco and while his business partners are expanding in the Bay Area, he wanted to bring a taste of Yemen to Buffalo.

If you're in the mood for something sweet — Fatama Tabassum, an employee at Sana'a, said you'll find two homemade Yemeni delicacies.

"The honeycomb is basically a pastry with a cream cheese filling and it's drizzled with a little bit of black seeds and honey," Tabassum said.

Tabassum added, "The sabaya — it's a layered pastry and we just serve it with honey."

If you need a pick-me-up — coffee options are plentiful.

"People come here and they're like, 'Oh I've never had Yemeni chai or Yemeni coffee.' So they come here, discover new culture and they come with their friends," Tabassum said. "It's been so fun. I've seen so many customers, interacted with them and they're like, 'Oh this is my first time trying Yemeni chai,' and like you know being able to share the culture and experience different stuff it's just amazing."

Tabassum said not only will you take in the taste of Yemeni treats but also the Yemeni feel.

"We have like a very authentic atmosphere. We have Yemeni sofas and just adding a bit of cultural twist to an American place," she said.

The owner said more locations will be opening in Buffalo.