WUFO Gives Away 300 Backpacks to Help Buffalo Families

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — With back-to-school season right around the corner, WUFO is helping local families prepare for the new school year, giving away more than 300 backpacks filled with essential school supplies.

For Annette Northenton, who has five children to shop for, the giveaway provides much-needed relief.

"It will help us out tremendously because I have five to buy for," Northenton said.

Northenton said the cost of preparing her children for school has become increasingly difficult.

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"Everything is sky high and very, very expensive," she said.

Community giveaways like WUFO’s help ease some of that financial pressure while giving children something to look forward to.

"I feel great. I am glad someone is doing something for the community and everything for the children," Northenton said. "With everything being so expensive, I am glad there is some help."

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WUFO hosts the annual giveaway at five different locations throughout the community, distributing backpacks and school supplies to families.

Sheila Brown, owner of WUFO, said the effort is especially important as families continue to struggle with rising costs.

"It is so important with the way the economy is, and we are hearing with so many people having a hard time to make ends meet," Brown said. "So any little bit we can do to help the community, especially the ZIP codes we serve, is very important."

The cost of school supplies is adding to those financial pressures. A recent analysis found a typical basket of school supplies costs about $175 this year, nearly 8% more than last year.

Brown said WUFO has seen growing participation in the giveaway over the years.

"From the first time that we started to where we are now, we have definitely seen an increase of people coming out because I think right now every little bit is helping," she said.

For the children receiving the supplies, the giveaway is also an opportunity to start the school year with something new.

"I feel good because I have got a backpack, a pouch, a bag and some painting stuff for my brother Jeremiah," one child said.

WATCH: WUFO Gives Away 300 Backpacks to Help Buffalo Families

WUFO Gives Away 300 Backpacks to Help Buffalo Families

The event offered more than school supplies. Families also enjoyed music, food and free haircuts, turning the giveaway into a broader community gathering.

"It is a wonderful opportunity to come together, and this is what is needed in the community: more things like these, more gatherings, safe spaces," Paulette Harris said.

For families like Northenton’s, the event provided both practical help and a reminder that the community is there to support them as a new school year approaches.

WUFO's next backpack giveaway will be held Wednesday, August 19, at 5 p.m. at 161 Vermont Street in Buffalo.

