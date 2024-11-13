'Writing the wrongs of injustice': First NYS public hearing on reparations held in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Queen City was chosen to host the first meeting on reparations for descendants of the enslaved and African Americans in New York State.

Testimonies and insights were shared on the enduring impacts of slavery from the early 1600s to the present day, Tuesday night at Elim Christian Fellowship Church.

Attendees had the chance to meet with lawmakers and community leaders who are spearheading the initiative.

The committee is called the New York State Community Commission on Reparations Remedies. To watch the public hearing in full, click here.

The goal is for the commission to amplify the community's voices. Tuesday night, I captured some of those voices.

The state has appointed nine commissioners for the committee to bring a broad range of expertise and commitment to their work.

This includes research into the economic, social, and political effects of historical injustices.

"The simple fact is that Black communities have been a dumping ground for our state's deadliest, toxic pollutants," New York Civil Liberties Union Buffalo Chapter Organizer Aymanuel Radford said.

Buffalo Native Aymanuel Radford is part of New Yorkers for Reparations. He was one of several people who spoke at the podium about why reparations are imperative for descendants of slaves.

"Those issues that I touched on; the racism issue, the environmental racism issue, and criminal justice, are issues that directly impact me and my community. It was important as a Buffalo resident that this being the first meeting of the reparations committee to share those issues and to be transparent about what I hope to be done by this committee," Radford explained.

"Reparations are about writing the wrongs of injustice from its foundation. Reparations are the only way to make equality real," National Action Network Brooklyn Central Chapter Vice President Dr. Jackie Cody said.

Doctor Jackie Cody traveled from Brooklyn to attend this first public hearing. She adds that African Americans receiving reparations will be good for everyone.

"USA has yet to atone for its genocide and crimes against humanity. Even Germany has atoned for their Holocaust and South Africa. You look around different places, and different groups receive their reparations for the harms done," Dr. Cody added. "Just like the Civil Rights Movement was a Black agenda but right now, Civil Rights is benefiting everyone."

The series of meetings will take place in various NYS cities. The next public hearing will be in Queens, NY on Monday, Dec. 16.