BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A familiar sight is making a long-awaited return to Buffalo's waterfront this Fourth of July weekend.

The World's Largest Rubber Duck returned to Canalside on Thursday for the first time in a decade, kicking off the holiday festivities this weekend that include a sold-out performance by the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra at Terminal B on the Outer Harbor.

"Buffalo is bringing in cruise ships, now let's bring in the biggest duck," said Justin Dritschel, a Buffalo resident.

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Dritschel said seeing the six-story-tall attraction come to life was an unexpected surprise.

"I came up to watch the Sabres practice and unfortunately missed it literally by like 10 minutes trying to get some signatures," said Dritschel. "I looked behind me and saw the duck inflating as we speak."

WATCH: World's Largest Rubber Duck returns to Buffalo as holiday weekend festivities begin

World's Largest Rubber Duck returns to Buffalo as holiday weekend festivities begin

Unlike "Mama Duck's" previous 2016 visit, when she floated in Buffalo's harbor, this year's display has been moved onto land at Canalside.

"People can see it from all over the place," said marketing and promotions coordinator for Buffalo Waterfront, Bridget Burns. "Whether you're driving on the Skyway or you're at Canalside, it gives people something to look forward to."

Burns said moving "Mama Duck" onto land allows visitors to get much closer than they could during its last visit.

"We moved it landside so people can get a closer look at her," said Burns. "People can see how big she truly is, get better photos and enjoy a great photo opportunity."

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The waterfront celebration extends beyond the giant duck. Singer Cami Clune, who went viral after Buffalo Sabres fans sang the Canadian national anthem after her microphone cut out, is joining the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra for Friday night's sold-out performance.

"I am very excited," she said. "I am going to join the BPO for the first time in years."

She said performing alongside the orchestra is an honor.

"I am honored to be working with JoAnn and the whole orchestra," said Clune. "Everyone is just so incredible."

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Although the orchestra's annual Independence Eve performance has moved from its traditional home at the Buffalo Bisons game to Terminal B this year, Music Director JoAnn Falletta said the concert's purpose remains unchanged.

"The BPO is part of the Buffalo community," she said. "It has been around for over 90 years, and it is something that touches everybody from kids to all ages, through pops, classics and holiday concerts."

Holiday festivities continue through the weekend at Canalside and the Outer Harbor with the World's Largest Rubber Duck, live music, family-friendly activities and other events along Buffalo's waterfront.