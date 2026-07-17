World War II reenactors bring history to life at Buffalo Naval Park

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Visitors to the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park will step back in time this weekend as the "Mess Call" annual event brings World War II history to life aboard the USS The Sullivans and USS Little Rock.

More than 40 World War II reenactors from across the country are transforming the historic ships into living history exhibits, recreating what daily life was like for sailors during the war through military drills, authentic uniforms, interactive activities and demonstrations.

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Among those was 99-year-old World War II veteran Dr. John B. Long, who served in the U.S. Army's 1st Infantry Division after being drafted in 1945.

Long said returning to the ships and meeting visitors was a meaningful experience, adding that it gave him hope for future generations.

"This is so wonderful to me because it is showing to me again there are great American people out there," Long said. "You people have the world in your hands to maintain the greatness of America."

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The event also features food from authentic World War II U.S. Navy recipes, opportunities to write letters on period stationery, demonstrations of signal flag and lamp communication and vintage radio displays, giving visitors a hands-on look at life aboard a Navy ship during the 1940s.

Visitor Dave Yarochowicicz said meeting veterans like Long is one of the highlights of the event.

"It's great to see we still have some World War II vets around willing to come out and let everybody thank them for what they did," Yarochowicicz said.

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For reenactor Joseph Bags of Youngstown, Ohio, preserving history is what motivates him to participate each year.

"It brings it to life better than anything ever could," Bags said. "Our job as reenactors is to teach people, so that they can teach other people as well and keep it alive for another generation."

WATCH: World War II reenactors bring history to life at Buffalo Naval Park

World War II reenactors bring history to life at Buffalo Naval Park

Lukas Smith of the Military History Preservation Group said living history events help younger generations remember the past.

"In this modern tech world, you sort of gloss over history and focus more on STEM and engineering and other subjects like that," Smith said. "But it is important to teach our youth our history."

Mess Call continues Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park.