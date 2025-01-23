'Work together': Acting Mayor Scanlon announces bid for City of Buffalo mayor

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Acting Buffalo Mayor Chris Scanlon announced his candidacy to officially run for mayor, Wednesday.

Scanlon marked his 100th day in office, focusing on addressing the city's financial challenges and prioritizing public safety.

"The first thing we're going to do is be more communicative with our residents and then get to work; whether it's with our private sector, our public sector, our nonprofits sector. Work together and pull things in the same direction to do things for the City of Buffalo. That's services we're providing, talking to Buffalo Public Schools and making sure children are being educated, public safety, whatever it might be," Acting Mayor Chris Scanlon said.

Scanlon joins a growing list of candidates, including New York State Senator Sean Ryan, Common Councilman Rasheed Wyatt, former Buffalo Police Commissioner Garnell Whitfield, former Judge James McLeod and community advocate James Payne.

Another announcement Wednesday night, was East Buffalo business leader and activist, Michael Gainer.