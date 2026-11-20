Federal authorities charged a 48-year-old woman after seizing more than 27 pounds of drugs, a loaded handgun and cash from a Buffalo home on Thursday.

Authorities say the seizure happened at 231 Comstock Avenue, where they found approximately 22 pounds of fentanyl, five pounds of cocaine and an additional quantity of methamphetamine.

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Neighbors describe the area as generally quiet. Trinity Dunkin, who lives in the neighborhood, said, "For the most part, it's very quiet on these streets."

But federal investigators say the alleged drug activity could have had serious consequences for the community.

"The alleged criminal activity poisons our communities, fuels violence, endangers the vulnerable, ultimately putting lives at risk," said Anthony Patron, special agent in charge with Homeland Security Investigations.

U.S. Attorney Michael DiGiacomo said the investigation was part of the Homeland Security Task Force initiative, a government partnership focused on disrupting criminal organizations.

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"This investigation is part of the Homeland Security Task Force initiative, which is a government partnership focused on eliminating criminal cartels, foreign gangs, transnational criminal organizations, human smuggling and trafficking rings all operating here in the United States and abroad," DiGiacomo said.

The investigation involved several federal, state and local agencies, including Homeland Security Investigations, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the FBI, Buffalo Police and the Niagara County Sheriff's Office.

Keona Goins, 48, of Buffalo, is charged by federal criminal complaint with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and cocaine. The charges carry a maximum potential sentence of 20 years in prison.

DiGiacomo said authorities intend to continue pursuing drug trafficking investigations.

"The message is very simple. If you choose to traffic narcotics in this district or this community, you will face the combined efforts of law enforcement and prosecution. It's that simple," DiGiacomo said.

For Dunkin, the seizure is a relief.

"I'm glad they found it before it got worse," she said.

DiGiacomo said federal prosecutors will continue using every lawful tool available to investigate and prosecute those accused of trafficking dangerous drugs.

