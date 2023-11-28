WNY's first significant lake effect snow creates influx of customers at auto shops

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The lake effect snow event is catching many drivers off guard, which means it is time to brush up on those winter driving skills.

Tire shops are doing a brisk business but there are also some simple steps motorists can take to help protect you and your family on the road this winter.

Western New York already received a taste of winter Monday afternoon.

Experts advise drivers should prepare as soon as possible.

"We've had a good amount of cars come in today for mostly tires, because again, it snowed for a little bit and everyone started to realize that they need tires," Buffalo Tires manager Justin Hamideh said.

Buffalo Tires is located in Buffalo and sells new and used tires, along with doing auto work.

Hamideh told Pheben Kassahun that the influx of cars that came in were needing new break pads or tires.

"You need tires 150%. First of all, you could use your hands to tell. This is really smooth. You're going to be sliding everywhere with this. Also, you can't really grab the tread. This one is what we sell here. Good tires. This is like new. It's used but it's like new. You could grab the tread with my whole fingers," Hamideh added.

Louies Car Clinic Inc., located in Clarence, recently shared basic care maintenance tips for car owners, this winter.

While tires are a key factor to surviving the snow, what about if you are stuck in it?

AAA wants to remind drivers it is imperative to have a winter car care checklist.



Mobile phone pre-programmed with rescue apps and important phone numbers, including emergency services and family members

Car charger for the mobile phone

Drinking water

First-aid kit

Non-perishable snacks for both human and pet passengers

Bag of abrasive material (sand, salt, cat litter) or traction mats

Snow shovel

Blankets

Extra warm clothing (gloves, hats, scarves)

Flashlight with extra batteries

Winter window washer solvent

Ice scraper with brush

Cloths or roll of paper towels

Jumper cables

Warning devices (flares or triangles)

Basic toolkit (screwdrivers, pliers, adjustable wrench)

🚗❄️ Snowfall alert! Roads are getting a fresh coat of white in the Southtowns. Drive safely! 🌨️ Before you head out, download the AAA Mobile app for peace of mind on the road. If you can, avoid unnecessary travel. Stay updated with local weather info at https://t.co/Z8QkUHdDIv.… pic.twitter.com/BQvpXUXlIw — AAA Western and Central New York (@AAA_WCNY) November 27, 2023

AAA Public Relations Director Elizabeth Carey said, "We saw a lot of people going off the road on the 219. We saw a lot of crashes on the 90. The phones have been extra busy on the AAA. We saw extra crews on the road. We just want to realize the conditions are really slick and we really want you to take your time."

Carey was at the Orchard Park office Monday and witnessed the snow packed evening.

"If you do go off the road, stay in your vehicle, stay in your seat belt and call for help. You don't want to exit the vehicle unless you need to make sure that the tail plate is clear of snow and snow is accumulating, otherwise someone else in the same tracks you went off the road in and you could be struck," She added. "We are getting a taste of winter weather in the southtowns. The roads are really slick, the traffic is really slow moving. This is the time that people really need to think about those winter driving skills."