WNY First Reponders strike a pose to help furry friends find a forever home

BUFFALO — Western New York's Finest and Bravest are partnering with two local animal shelters to help some of our four-legged friends.

WNY first responders will be featured in a calendar spread striking a pose alongside dogs and cats in need of a forever home.

The 2025 Police, Firefighters & Rescue Animals Calendar is available for preorder — with proceeds going toward Buddy's Second Chance Rescue and the Ten Lives Club.

The public voted for the first responder of their choice, for $1 a vote — the 12 local heroes with the most votes are featured in the calendar.

More than $14,000 for the animal rescues has been raised so far.

Transit Authority Officer, Madison Dobbs was crowned Western New York's Finest, raising more than $13,000.

"Just being able to help organizations within our community, it's near and dear to my heart," said Dobbs.

Dobbs has always had a deep love for animals and told as she used to volunteer with Ten Lives Club.

She will be featured alongside Red Sox, a puppy recently rescued from a kill shelter, who is now on the hunt for a family.

"I'm really thankful to be here," said Dobbs. "Especially to raise so much money contributing to a cause that I used to volunteer for."

Preorder your calendar here.

