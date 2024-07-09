WNY chef hoping to win national 'Favorite Chef' competition

BUFFALO, NY — Heidi Ziemer is a Western New York chef competing in the Carla Hall's Favorite Chef Competition and is a quarter finalist.

"I just thought it would be really awesome to have to be able to give $25,000 to World Central Kitchen because their impact is worldwide," said Ziemer.

If she wins the $25,000 grand prize, she says she will donate it to World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit organization started by Chef José Andrés after the Haiti earthquake in 2010.

"What this does is it gives me an opportunity to say thanks to my dad for giving me sharing with me all of his recipes, his love of cooking, his love of feeding people and making them happy cooking," said Ziemer.

The organization provides food assistance and aid to areas in the Caribbean and Central America.

Ziemer says she started cooking because of her father George who she says was a great cook.

"I may not be the best chef or cook. but everybody can cook and everybody can share it with others who they care about friends, family or even people in need. It's important for life. But it's also important for hope," said Ziemer.

You can vote for Ziemer here.