BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Congressman Tim Kennedy has introduced the Loan Equity for Advanced Professionals (LEAP) Act, which aims to restore federal student loan access for advanced-degree students whose borrowing limits were reduced under H.R. 1.

For students like Aliyah Hodges, who is working toward her master’s in speech pathology at the University at Buffalo, affordable loans are essential to pursuing her career, “You can be at school for eight hours, and then you won't have time for a job," Hodges said. "Students are the future of professions, whether it is communication sciences disorders, speech pathology, nursing, or social work. You have to get an education to earn your degree."

WATCH: 'Will threaten our healthcare workforce:' Congressman Kennedy pushes LEAP Act legislation

H.R. 1, also called the "Big Beautiful Bill," was signed into law by President Trump and has placed new limits on how much these students can borrow. In the past, professional students could borrow up to their full attendance cost, but H.R. 1 now caps borrowing at $50,000 per year.

"This is an issue that will threaten our healthcare workforce, a key pillar in our economy in Western New York," Kennedy said.

Kennedy said that H.R. 1 cut borrowing limits in half for many advanced-degree students.

"Our legislation restores fairness by ensuring graduate students pursuing essential, high-demand careers have the same access to federal student loans as other professional degree programs," Kennedy said.

Kennedy, who holds a degree in occupational therapy, said under his bill, all post-baccalaureate degree students would be eligible to borrow up to $50,000 per year, with a total borrowing limit of $200,000.

"Young Americans seeking to build careers in the healthcare industry in fields such as nursing, physical therapy, occupational therapy, social work, speech-language pathology and public health have been stripped of access to dependable, flexible student loans," he added.

Local social worker Amira Martinsaltsman warned that the cuts could lead to a staffing crisis.

"You will have, in some areas, one mental health provider for a 15-mile radius," she said. "If this act doesn’t push through, we are already in crisis; it would become a much bigger one."

The Trump administration has said the loan reforms in H.R. 1 are intended to simplify student loans, reduce excessive debt and hold colleges accountable.

I reached out to Republican Congressman Nick Langworthy's office. A spokesperson said he looks forward to reviewing the LEAP Act legislation.