BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — For the third time this week, Jaime Hodge says her eighth-grade son won't have a bus to take him home from West Buffalo Charter after school.

On Monday and Tuesday, Hodge and her husband took turns picking him up. On Thursday, the school sent a pre-recorded call offering a bus ride an hour earlier than when school lets out.

"Unfortunately, the bus contacted us to let us know a driver is unavailable again for bus 458 today," the message said. "After working with them to find a solution, they've offered to send a bus at 2 p.m."



Hodge said this is an important time in her son Zander's academic career as he prepares for high school and college.



"Him missing any type of classes, especially math because he wants to go into engineering, is very detrimental to his future education," Hodge said.

Hodge said she's been dealing with spotty transportation for her son since Kindergarten. Buffalo Public Schools provide transportation to West Buffalo Charter through a contract with transportation company, First Student.



"With the Buffalo Public Schools already in such a deficit for funding, I would think they would want to relook at the contract but actually hold First Student to the lines in that contract. Because they aren't fulfilling what we're paying them for."

WATCH: Where's the school bus? No regular afternoon bus this week for a West Buffalo Charter 8th grader

Where's the school bus? No regular afternoon bus this week for a West Buffalo Charter 8th grader

I reached out to Buffalo Public Schools and First Student.

A Buffalo Schools spokesman said in a statement that "as a result of these concerns, the district will reach out to First Student directly."

They urged parents to keep track of their children's buses through the First Student app but to call directly to seek assistance at (716) 816-4895.

They also acknowledged that there's a national bus driver shortage and First Student is actively recruiting drivers.