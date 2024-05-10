'Where else are we gonna shop?': Shoppers react to closings of two East Side Family Dollar stores

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — At least two Family Dollar stores on Buffalo's East Side are among those slated to close this year — one on Genesee and Kilhoffer streets and another on Jefferson Avenue and Landon, across from the Tops supermarket where the mass shooting took place almost two years ago.

The Dollar Tree, which owns Family Dollar, announced back in March that it plans to close about 600 Family Dollar stores nationwide this year, with another 370 to close over the next few years.

The stores are popular with bargain hunters but are also a critical source of food and household wares in neighborhoods where big box stores are not easily accessible.

7 News spoke to members of the community on Friday who reacted to what the closures could mean.