What’s next in the race for Buffalo mayor

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — State Senator Sean Ryan is moving on to the general election after winning the Democratic primary for mayor of Buffalo on Tuesday night.

Ryan, who was backed by the Erie County Democratic Committee, saw strong turnout across the city — including key wins in council districts like the West Side, Masten, North Buffalo, and Black Rock.

“I’m so happy that my support came from all areas of the city,” Ryan told 7 News after results came in. “There was a real groundswell of support.”

Experience, Ground Game and a 'Back to Basics' Message

Ryan first became a state lawmaker in 2011, serving in the New York State Assembly before joining the Senate in 2020. He says his experience in Albany — combined with his outsider status in City Hall — resonated with voters frustrated by what he describes as declining city services.

“We deserve better,” he said. “People know services have been going downhill in Buffalo for a long time… and I think they trusted someone with a record outside of City Hall to come in and fix the problems.”

His campaign focused on restoring basic city services like plowing, pothole repair, and community center funding, while also addressing long-term challenges like vacant lots, housing, and lead exposure in children.

Unclear Future for Acting Mayor Chris Scanlon

While Ryan advances, Acting Mayor Chris Scanlon’s next move remains unclear.

Scanlon previously told 7 News he intended to appear on the November ballot as an independent. He performed well the South, Fillmore and Lovejoy districts but has not confirmed whether he’ll continue his campaign.

“I have a responsibility to manage the city every day,” Scanlon said following the primary. “I think we’ve made major progress over the last eight months — on financial solvency, communication, and services.”

Whitfield Off the Ballot After Petition Challenge

Former Buffalo Fire Commissioner Garnell Whitfield had also planned to run on the independent line. However, a Board of Elections hearing determined that some of the petition signatures submitted to get him on the ballot were invalid.

Whitfield is no longer expected to appear on the ballot in November, although he could pursue the matter in court.

7 News has reached out for comment and has not yet heard back.

What November Could Look Like

Looking ahead to the general election:



Sean Ryan will appear as the Democratic nominee

Michael Gainer is running under the Restore Buffalo Party

Attorney James Gardner will represent the Republican Party

If Scanlon remains in the race, Buffalo could once again see another packed race.

