What you need to know: Lead Safe Tool Borrowing Program

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Department of Health has partnered with Tool Library to launch the Lead Safe Tool Borrowing Program.

With spring cleaning and home improvements upon us, the program aims to ensure homeowners complete repairs and renovations with access to lead-safe tools.

All you have to do is participate in a Lead Safe Work Practices class and you will receive a one-year membership to the Tool Library and access to equipment like the HEPA vacuum.

"It's a great combination of education and access to specialized equipment that we hope parents and property owners will use often. This program is another tactic to safeguard children from lead exposure during a home renovation," said Melanie Desiderio of the Healthy Housing & Lead Poisoning Prevention Section of the ECDOH Division of Environmental Health.

The free classes are available for the following:



Any homeowner who lives in pre-1978 housing who performs repairs, renovations, or remodeling themselves.

Any homeowner who lives in pre-1978 housing and is planning to hire a contractor can learn about the federal requirements for contractors to perform work in a lead-safe manner.

Any occupant who lives in pre-1978 housing can learn about the requirements for property managers and landlords to perform work on their rental units in a lead-safe manner.

You can find more information on memberships online here.