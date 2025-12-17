'What if your voice could stop hate?': Bennett High School students turn words into action

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — What if speaking up could change everything? At Bennett High School, tenth-grade students are answering that question by turning lessons from history into action, becoming published authors with a message of courage, empathy, and responsibility.

Through a unique education program grounded in Holocaust studies, students are learning about civic responsibility, moral courage, and the dangers of silence in the face of injustice. The result is a collection of student-authored books aimed at confronting hate, bullying, antisemitism, and racial profiling.

"One person’s courage can inspire others to act," one student wrote. "That person could be insecure, and a joke could make them try to change themselves even though there is nothing wrong with them."

The program encourages students to examine how dehumanizing behavior takes root when people choose not to speak out. Instead of remaining silent, these students are choosing to use their voices.

One of the featured authors, tenth-grader Jamar Morris, titled his book "The Choice to Act and the Duty to Intervene." In it, he emphasizes how small actions can influence others.

"If one person can do a good thing, then another person can also do a good thing and be influenced," Morris said.

Students said the project helped them better understand differences and sparked meaningful conversations about tolerance and inclusion.

"Everyone is different, and we use that to create conversations about how we need to be a more tolerant society," educator Howard Minsky said. "We need to stand up to hate wherever it exists."

The program is run by Author League, an organization that helps students publish their work and receive finished copies of their books. Minsky and educator Carol Rydell said the experience empowers students in a lasting way.

"The kids themselves get a chance to really find their voice and speak their words," said Minsky. "This educational experience is empowering them to share ideas that matter to them. They choose what they write about, it’s their book."

Students said even small choices can create meaningful change.

Rydell said the impact extends far beyond the classroom.

"The discussions I heard were about how students want to show up differently in their own families, discussions, and communities," Rydell said.

As the books are shared with friends and family, organizers hope the students’ words will continue to inspire action.

"One choice can change the future of history," student Malachi Snead said.

For these Bennett High School students, that choice begins with speaking up.