'What does it do to the community?': Buffalo grocery store committed to not selling alcohol, tobacco

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Double Apple Grocery Store on Bailey Avenue has pledged not to sell alcohol or tobacco products.

No Menthol Buffalo, a group advocating for menthol cigarettes to be banned in the City of Buffalo, recognized the new grocery store for its commitment to providing healthy foods to the community.

"We don't need no alcohol, no more tobacco in the neighborhood," said Jermaine Moore, who came to shop at the store Thursday.

"That's great because we've got enough liquor stores and the cigarettes around here," said Emilio Santos, who dropped into the store for the first time Thursday.

Buffalo Common Council Member Rasheed Wyatt, D-University District, presented a certificate of appreciation to the owner Abduhlla "Tony" Ahmed at a news conference inside the store.

Ahmed told 7 News that he could make more money by selling booze and cigarettes, but chooses not to. "What does it do to the community? I mean, it's a two-way thing, you know? You've got to look... at where you are. You've got to look at the health of your customers. Also, it's not just always about profits. So you've got to consider also: What are you doing in the community?"

Shoppers at the store Thursday said they're thrilled to have a grocery store in their neighborhood where they can do their weekly shopping.

"It's done wonders since they sell… they closed down all the Rite Aids and the Family Dollar that's in the area," said Moore. "I don't have to go real far to Tops and all that to grab something for a bite to eat or whatever."

Felicia Anderson, another shopper, praised the store. "It's great," she said. "They have fresh produce. I don't go nowhere else since they've been open. But here, I love it here. It's very beautiful."

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

