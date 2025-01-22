Buffalo Bills fans raise money for Type 1 Diabetes research in honor of Mark Andrews

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two Canisius students launched a donation campaign in support of Baltimore Ravens Tight End Mark Andrews. In only a few days, Bills Mafia has raised over $80,000 for Type 1 Diabetes research.

The initiative was started by Bills fans Nicholas Howard and Ryan Patota after Andrews had a fumble and then dropped that pass with 1:33 left in the game, which would have tied the AFC Divisional Round showdown against the Buffalo Bills.

Adrian Kraus/AP Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) reacts after dropping the game-tying two-point conversion during the second half of an NFL football divisional playoff game against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

"He received a lot of hate comments and distasteful stuff online," Howard said.

"It was disgraceful the stuff that was said online," Patota said.

WKBW Nicholas Howard (left) and Ryan Patota (right) started the GoFundMe to surround Mark Andrews with positivity.

Once the two of them posted the fundraiser on their Instagram fan account @thebuffalobrief, the campaign surpassed its initial goal of $5,000, reaching $80,000 and continuing to grow as more than 2,700 people have contributed.

"This is what Bills Mafia does," Howard said.

"It's what this fanbase is really about," Patota said.

The funds are directed to Breakthrough T1D, Andrews' charity of choice. This organization focuses on Type 1 Diabetes research, and donations go directly to the organization. Andrews himself is a Type 1 Diabetic.

"$75,000 and counting can go a long way to creating a greater impact for those living with Type 1," Breakthrough T1D, Greater New York Chapter Market Director Matthew Steffen said.

“This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.”