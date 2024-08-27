Watch Now
'What am I going to do with this jersey?' Bills Mafia member gives advice to keep your old jersey

BUFFALO, NY — Monica LaChance, a member of the Bills Mafia Babes Facebook group is sharing her DIY skills so you don't have to drop another $200 on a new jersey.

"I dropped a decent amount of money on it, then Diggs gets traded and I am like what am I going to do with this jersey?" said LaChance,

So LaChance went on TikTok and found a tutorial of using a seam ripper to get the name tag off of the jersey.

Saving her another hundred dollars to get a brand new one.

"It took me a half an hour, it really wasn't too scary, I'm very proud," said LaChance.

Right now on the Bills Store website, #14 jerseys are $20 and a seam ripper off of Amazon will cost you at most $10.

"It just helps anybody that wants to get a jersey and it doesn't have to be a name you get something from Goodwill for cheap or somebody handing it down," said LaChance.

