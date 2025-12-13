'We've seen more foot traffic': Broadway Market aims to stay busy year-round with holiday push

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Broadway Market has been a staple in Buffalo for more than 130 years, mainly known for its busy Easter season.

This year, market officials are making an extra push to draw more visitors during the Christmas season, hoping to turn the holidays into a year-round destination.

Broadway Market manager Kathy Peterson says they’re working to grow activity throughout the year, not just during Easter.

“We have all our wonderful full-time vendors selling your holiday favorites, sausage, ham, perogies, sauerkraut, lots of goodies,” Peterson said.

Peterson adds that the goal is to keep the momentum going and to keep the market busy year-round. Holiday activities and additional vendors are key to making that happen.

“The foot traffic always picks up during the holiday season because people know they can count on great products coming into the market," she said. "They are getting ready for dinners, it might be Christmas Eve, which is a traditional Polish dinner.”

Mel Giakko, owner of That Greek Guy, shared he’s noticed more traffic lately and hopes it stays consistent year-round.

“Over the last couple of weeks, we have noticed that families traditionally want to come back to the old roots of a farmers' market or an old-world market. We have seen an increase in traffic,” he said.

John Parise, owner of J and M Produce, agreed, saying Christmas usually brings in more visitors, but there might be more to it as the market looks to revitalize.

“It has been a great experience, and it seems like every year more people are coming out, especially as the market looks to revitalize with putting some renovations into it,” Parise said.

Visitors also appreciate the market’s long history.

“It’s in my heart," Carol Szramkowski said. "We come here for Easter and also Christmas, the smells, the sounds just bring back wonderful memories.”

Peterson said the upcoming $40 million renovations, set to begin next summer in 2026, will help ensure the market stays full and busy all year.

“The whole goal is to, one, restore the market and to bring it to a public market where people want to come as a destination,” she said.

With holiday activities, year-round vendors, and plans for a major renovation, the Broadway Market looks to remain a center of community life in Buffalo, not just during Easter, but all seasons of the year.