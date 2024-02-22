'We've seen a rebirth here': Investing in South Buffalo's Seneca Bluffs Park

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Seneca Bluffs Natural Habitat Park in South Buffalo is 15 acres of floodplain and is located right next to the Buffalo River. On Thursday morning, leaders announced more money is being invested to help with the park's restoration process.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz and State Senator Tim Kennedy announced that $450,000 in grant money is going toward the hidden gem on Seneca Street.

"So when you talk about an oasis in the middle of an urban environment it is true at Seneca Bluffs because what you see when you get in there is nature at its finest," Poloncarz said. "And the investments that we make will ensure that individuals that aren't even born yet will be able to enjoy these parks in the future."

The funding will support Erie County's $650,000 plan to construct a raised boardwalk in the back of the park which will help protect the area's "fragile ecosystem."

"It will increase accessibility making it easier for those in wheelchairs and strollers and other mobility issues to enjoy this natural public space," Kennedy said.

WKBW

This funding is the latest investment in Seneca Bluffs. Nearly $1 million will support improving or creating several interlinked natural spaces along the river and nearly $2 million will add curbing, plantings and stormwater retention. So over the next few years, you'll see about $3 million poured into this park.

"It's just a piece of what is going to continue to happen along the water's edge in the City of Buffalo and along our region with the leaders that you have here," Kennedy said.

He added there's an effort to bring the park back to its natural state. Decades ago there used to be commercial river traffic causing severe erosion and the park was a dumping ground for demolition debris.

"And through the hard work of the county, the state, the US Army Corps of Engineers and organizations like Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper we've seen a rebirth here at Seneca Bluffs," Kennedy added.

WKBW

For Buffalo Common Council president Chris Scanlon — who represents this area — he said he grew up only a half mile away from the park and is looking forward to seeing it grow.

"You see people coming here more and more and in the next year or so it will continue to be a location and a wonderful spot for people of all ages and abilities to come and enjoy this natural environment," he said.

The boardwalk will be completed by late next week and a bid phase for the parking will be done by next year.