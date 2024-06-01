'We've got to pull together': Buffalo woman shares her secret to a long life on her 100th birthday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A cake, good music and your loved ones by your side, there's no better way to spend your 100th birthday.

"I have to thank everybody that had anything to contribute to this wonderful meeting of all my best friends, neighbors, doctors," said Dorothy Mergi.

She celebrated at Templeton Landing on Saturday afternoon, one day after her big milestone.

Mergi spent 26 years as Head RN at Buffalo General in labor and delivery.

"I never regretted a day," said Mergi. "To see the look of pleasure on a couple's day...it was very satisfying."

She's a fan of bingo, scrabble, knitting and The Golden Girls.

And we asked her, what's her secret to a long, fulfilling life? She says it's the influence you have on others.

Hannah Ferrera Dorothy says she's thankful to her family for throwing her a 100th birthday party

"What can they do to make life easy and more lovable, lovable. That's the secret. We've got to pull together, to keep it beautiful," said Mergi.

She's got four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She has a son, Donald and her daughter Susan passed away after a battle with cancer.

Susan's last wish was that Dorothy get the 100th celebration she deserves, so her grandchildren made sure of it.