Western New Yorkers rally against U.S. strikes in Iran, voicing concerns over escalating conflict

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Dozens of concerned citizens gathered in Niagara Square to make their voices heard in opposition to recent U.S. military action in Iran. The rally, organized by the WNY Peace Center, brought together Western New Yorkers from diverse backgrounds who shared their perspectives on the international situation.

"We just need to get people out in the streets to let the government know that we're just not going to sit by and watch it happen," said David Caligiury, a Buffalo resident who attended the rally.

The demonstration came in direct response to the U.S. bombing of Iran over the weekend, with participants expressing strong opposition to military action.

Victoria Ross, community coordinator for the WNY Peace Center, emphasized concerns about resource allocation during international conflict.

"We pay the price because the resources that are being used by arming Israel as well as more importantly as we're talking about this making war in Iraq, those resources are needed for our needs. They're taking away from our needs," Ross said.

She further criticized the broader approach to international conflicts in recent years.

"The war on terror has given politicians cover to do whatever they want for all these years, and all it's done is make us more unsafe, caused more turmoil and hardship, death and destruction all over the world," Ross said.

The rally also featured perspectives from Iranian Americans in our community.

Nadia Shahram, lawyer and Iranian American rallier, shared her position.

"I'm here as an Iranian born and being in touch with Iranian people in Iran and outside of Iran," Shahram said. "And if a regime change is coming as a result of this illegal war, we accept that."

For Buffalo law student and Iranian American Tina Efteekharinia, the rally represented an important opportunity to speak out.

"They have cut out the internet in Iran, so people have not been able to contact their family. We don't know if some of them are alive or not, so it's important that we in a nation like this where we do have the freedom of the press to come and show our support," Efteekharinia said.

Other participants expressed concerns about the potential consequences of continued military action.

"Trump comes into office the 1st time and the 2nd time and throws away our agreements with Iran. So they're doing what they have to do to protect themselves," Caligiury said.

Sarah Leader, another Buffalo resident at the rally, voiced her worries about the impact on American troops.

"American troops are going to suffer from this. So as much as Trump bombing Iran didn't declare war, we're at war again. He said that he was going to work on diplomacy. Diplomacy was important, but here we are again," Leader said.