Western New York leader celebrated for 33 years of community service

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Western New York pillar who dedicated 33 years of service to the Buffalo community is being celebrated for his contributions.

In August, Herb Bellamy Jr. announced his retirement from the Buffalo Sewer Authority after his lifelong commitment to equity, opportunity and community.

Recently, U.S. Representative for New York's 26th Congressional District Tim Kennedy shared a congratulatory message in the House Chamber.

"Herb has helped lay the foundation for a more just, more inclusive and more vibrant future for every Western New Yorker," Kennedy said. "Herb, thank you for your service, for your vision and for showing all of us what it means to lead with heart, with purpose and with people in mind."

Bellamy Jr. was appointed to the board in 1991 and was elected as the chairman in 1994. He served under four mayoral administrations.

To watch Congressman Tim Kennedy's full message on Bellamy Jr., click here.