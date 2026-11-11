BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — After nearly two decades of serving Western New York veterans, Western New York Heroes is preparing to move into a permanent home of its own, aided by an additional $1.8 million commitment that will help renovate the building.

The organization is moving into 235 North St. in Buffalo, ending years of renting and leasing space.

“We can finally go from renting and years of leasing to a facility that is ours,” said Chris Kreiger, president and CEO of Western New York Heroes.

WATCH: Western New York Heroes prepare to move into permanent home

Western New York Heroes prepare to move into permanent home

Now in its 19th year, Western New York Heroes provides programs and services for local veterans. It's known for Pawsitive for Heroes, which provides military veterans with service dogs.

Kreiger said many of the dogs are specially trained in correctional facilities by incarcerated people. He said the program has drawn interest from veterans beyond Western New York.

“Our big thing was that Western New York Heroes is a grassroots local organization, supporting veterans right here in Western New York,” Kreiger said. “But this one program is something that veterans from all over the country have been reaching out for, and we sat back and said, 'why are we saying no when we have the tools that they need?'”

Western New York Heroes has already received significant donations toward its permanent home, including support from New Era and National Grid.

Now, Foundation 214 is committing $1.8 million for the building and another $1 million for continued programming support.

The size of that commitment was news to Kreiger.

“Yeah, it just got brought to my attention,” Kreiger said, before thanking Brandi Alfiero, director of grand programs and community relations at Foundation 214.

“They're not only doing such great work, but they're doing so much work that they needed their own building,” Alfiero said. “They need their own space to thrive.”

The North Street building was previously a spinal cord surgical facility and is now undergoing extensive renovations.

During a tour of the building, Kreiger pointed out new water and gas lines and plans for a dedicated service dog academy. The facility will also include new kennel space.

For Kreiger, the building represents the chance to expand what Western New York Heroes can offer veterans well into the future.

Alfiero said the investment will give the organization a foundation to continue growing.

“Every day there's a veteran, there's a new veteran. There's a veteran that's just now going to hear about this, and you guys have made this.... the ability for us to actually support our veterans," Alfiero said.

