'We're working day and night': Restaurants prep for Super Bowl Sunday with special deals

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Super Bowl weekend is here! Pizza shops and other restaurants around Western New York are getting ready for the biggest game of the year, including Imperial Pizza.

"We've got a few thousand pounds of cheese, couples thousand pounds of pepperoni, about 50 sauces that we're going to do." Imperial Pizza Partner Steven Khoury said. "We're working day and night from now until Sunday. We've got our overnight crew Saturday going into Sunday morning".

Imperial is expecting to receive over 1,000 orders throughout the weekend. It is a lot of time, a lot of prep work, but Khoury says the feeling after fulfilling all the orders is what makes it all worth it.

"Obviously there's light at the end of the tunnel with the game, so as soon as the game starts, we kind of die out and that's our reward for the end of these few days," Khoury said. "We get to watch the best game of the year and just get ready for the next season".

If you are looking to put an order in at Imperial, the shop recommends putting in an order as soon as possible as their day of orders are expected to fulfill the entire day.

