'We're way beyond time': Climate activists in Buffalo rally in support of NY Heat Act

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Climate activists with the group PUSH Buffalo held a series of protests around Erie County Tuesday in support of passage of the New York HEAT Act — and against National Fuel's lobbying against the bill.

“We're just asking these folks to come back and be with us. Push away from National Fuel gas...It's a slow process and we're way beyond time," said Reverend Dr. Majadi Baruti, a climate justice organizer with PUSH.

The protests were held in front of a Tops Market on Niagara Street, the NFTA, Evans Bank and Independent Health. Those companies signed on to a letter supporting National Fuel's stance.

“The idea that prices could go up for basic utilities and that we're still not transitioning towards renewables is just criminal to me," said Finn Goehrig, one of the protesters.

“I don't want any New Yorker to be like me, being a refugee of climate disaster, because I know how hard to lose everything when you become a refugee," said Aung Hlaing, policy coordinator for PUSH. He is a refugee from Burma who came to Buffalo two years ago.

Outside the Tops, about two dozen protesters blew whistles, held signs and chanted.

“Climate is a human right. National Fuel is in for a fight," they yelled. "When our climate is under attack, what do we do? Stand up!”

Justin Holzlein, who works on Niagara Street, was at Tops to deposit a check. He walked over to the protesters to ask about what they were advocating for.

“At first, it was kind of loud," he said. "But then I came over here and figured out what they're doing and I think it's great. They're fighting for the climate.”

National Fuel said it doesn't support going "all in" on electrification and supports relying on a mix of energy sources, including renewables, to provide low-cost and reliable energy to its customers.

Tops Markets said it is continuing to grow its use of solar energy at its stores but also supports a mix of energy sources.