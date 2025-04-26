'We're really pumped': Bandits fans rally behind team in hopes of historic threepeat

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — "Go Bandits!" chants echoed near KeyBank Center as fans flooded Banditland for the quarterfinals.

The fans were hopeful their team could clinch a third straight National Lacrosse League (NLL) championship.

Supporters of all ages were decked out in orange and black, and brought an infectious energy to the arena ahead of the high-stakes matchup.

"Super pumped. We've been ready all day. We went to school excited, had our plans set, and got here nice and early," said Quinn Brodie said.

Carol Pennesi, a dedicated season ticket holder, has made game day a weekly event.

"We're really pumped. We're going to win it. We come every week, every game. We go to eat on the way, then we come to the game to yell and have fun," she shared.

"We're going for the 'threepeat'. Not even the Chiefs could do that," said Kyle McCubbin. "That would make this year so special for me, especially the fact that we have such a great team coached by the greatest lacrosse player of all time."

The fanbase prides itself on creating an unmatched game-day atmosphere.

"I do love the atmosphere, personally. You can go to these games. Everyone's hyped. You go to any other NLL games and no one is as hyped as us," said Brycen Wojciechowski.

Jaylyn Zimmer shared the same sentiment.

"The bagpipes at the beginning and then the blackout at the start and then the support system you have all throughout the city," Zimmer said.

"Going to a Bills game is one thing. Sabres, meh. The Bandits, from the start, it is music, the announcement, the chants, and all the interaction. I think Bandits fans aren't like any other fan. We have Bills Mafia but Bandits Nation is a little different," said Mark Miller.

For some fans, the connection runs deep, sharing love with their favorite player, Dhane Smith.

"My dad used to play on the Bandits. He retired in 2017, so he played with Dhane and I grew up going to meet him. He's my favorite player. He's the best in the world," Logan, a young attendee, said.

The Buffalo Bandits survived and advanced after beating the Seals 5-4 win on Friday night, in a NLL League single-elimination quarterfinal playoff game.

The team's second showdown will be Friday, May 2 at 7:30 p.m. at KeyBank Center. Tickets can be found here. Buffalo will play the winner of Saturday's quarterfinal match between Vancouver Warriors vs. Rochester Knighthawks.