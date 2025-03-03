'We're ready': Buffalo, West Seneca prepare for potential ice jams

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — A flood watch will take effect Tuesday afternoon as a temperature warm-up raises concerns about potential ice jams in rivers and creeks around Buffalo.

Ice jams occur when warming temperatures cause ice in frozen rivers to break up and clump together, potentially blocking waterways and leading to flooding.

WKBW Buffalo, West Seneca prepare for potential ice jams with warm weather, rain

"It's the worst February in my lifetime with the cold, the ice, and the rain," said Maria Gallo, a South Buffalo resident for 80 years.

Buffalo City crews are actively preparing for the possibility of ice jams as temperatures are expected to rise into the 50's on Wednesday.

Don Poleto, Buffalo's Senior Operations Engineer, explained that the fireboat Edward M. Cotter had been deployed four times this year to break the ice in the navigable portions of the Buffalo River.

The Buffalo Police Underwater Recovery Team has also been involved in ice-cutting efforts to mitigate potential flooding.

Gary Dickson, the West Seneca Superintendent, noted that they are closely monitoring the situation to ensure the safety of residents. Areas of particular concern include the S-curves in the Buffalo River and Cazenovia Creek, where ice jams are more likely to form.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.