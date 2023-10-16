‘We’re not going to stand by and do nothing’: Buffalo rallies and sings for peace in Middle East

BUFFALO, N.Y. — While fighting between Israel and Hamas continues, people in Western New York are looking for ways to help those in need in the Middle East.

Avishai Afek is a Buffalo resident who was raised in Israel until the age of 7.

Right now, he spends his days calling for peace in that same land he once called home.

WKBW Avishai Afek spent his Sunday evening teaching people Hebrew and Arabic songs of peace to pray for a resolution to the conflicts in the Middle East.

“I am here to stand for my Jewish brothers and sisters… I’m here for my family and for all people that don’t have the strength to leave their houses and be here.”

Sunday afternoon, Afek stood alongside 150-200 other people in Niagara Square for a rally calling for peace in the Middle East.

WKBW People gathered at Niagara Square supporting Israel with flags and signs.

“When we see terrorism happening to our friends, people that have stood with us, we’re not going to stand by and do nothing,” Afek said.

“We can’t be quiet,” said another attendee, Brandon Meyer, who is the president of the UB Jewish Student Union. “We have to stand up against terrorism.”

Rabbi Mendy Labkowski hosted the event and said their people are being attacked solely for being Jewish.

“If we lived in those villages that were totally obliterated, we as well would not be here today, we would have perished. We would not be here,” Rabbi Labkowski said. “Evil is evil no matter where it is. It doesn’t matter if it’s on the other side of the world.”

After the rally, Avi then spent his night sharing peace and worship with 30 other peace makers at Unity Church of Buffalo.

WKBW The people who attended Unity Church of Buffalo clapped and sung along to Avi's music.

“We want to call all people to sing for peace,” Avi said.

Avi taught the group several songs in Hebrew and Arabic and encouraged everybody to pray for a peaceful Middle East.

A message senior minister Mary Masters felt resonated with the crowd

“It’s all about promoting understanding and respect and appreciation.”