BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo community will get its first look at the transformation of Ralph Wilson Park this Saturday, as project leaders invite the public to preview the progress being made on one of the largest urban park redevelopments in the country.

From 1 to 3 p.m., visitors can walk through parts of the 100-acre waterfront space.

"We're inviting the community back to Ralph Wilson Park starting on 4th Street to walk up the paths and over the Ralph Wilson Park Bridge to take a sneak peek into the transformation," said Katie Campos, Executive Director of the Ralph Wilson Park Conservancy.

wkbw

Campos said the project is a historic investment in Buffalo and the country, with sweeping plans for new ballfields, native landscaping and shoreline access. She said Phase One of the transformation is expected to be completed by summer 2026.

The park, formerly known as LaSalle Park, was renamed in honor of the late Ralph C. Wilson Jr., founder and longtime owner of the Buffalo Bills. His widow, Mary Wilson, has played a big role in shaping the vision.

"The view to come is going to be spectacular," she said. "Besides the Buffalo Bills, this is Ralph's greatest legacy for Buffalo, a place he believed in, bringing the community together again."

wkbw

The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation contributed a significant portion of the funding toward the park’s construction and also established a long-term endowment for its maintenance and upkeep.

That endowment is managed by the Ralph Wilson Park Conservancy, ensuring the park remains vibrant and accessible for future generations.

"It will be our responsibility to ensure Ralph Wilson Park is maintained at a world-class level once construction is complete," said John Koelmel, a member of the Conservancy's board of directors.

WATCH: 'We're inviting the community': Ralph Wilson Park transformation offers first look Saturday

'We're inviting the community': Ralph Wilson Park transformation offers first look Saturday

Acting Mayor Christopher Scanlon called the project a once-in-a-generation investment in Buffalo's public spaces.

"This is a 100-acre park with a mile of shoreline along the waterfront, a world-class bridge and countless features that will make this one of the finest urban parks in the country," Scanlon said.

Looking ahead, Campos said the community can expect new sports facilities, upgraded paths, vibrant spaces and a reimagined waterfront.

"A year from now, when we walk over the bridge and into these paths, you'll see beautiful flowers, trees and kids playing on some of the best ballfields in the region," she said.