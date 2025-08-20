BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It’s that time of year, college students are packing up and heading to campus. On Wednesday, Buffalo State University welcomed its newest Bengals with excitement and energy on Move-In Day.

With cars loaded, parents emotional, and students buzzing with anticipation, the campus came alive as nearly 1,300 first-year students arrived to begin their journey at Buff State.

WATCH: 'We're going to have a great semester': Move-in day at Buffalo State University

“We come from a small school in Queens, New York, so we’re glad to see so many new faces, thousands of people on campus,” said Raheem Phifer, an incoming freshman.

While students expressed excitement about academics and new friendships, parents shared a mix of pride and nervousness.

“Exciting, yet feeling anxiety,” said Trinay Ceashford, a parent. “But I trust that he will do a great job.”

University leaders said the enthusiasm is mutual. Interim Vice President for Student Affairs Dr. Wayne Brumfield said this year there is a strong turnout and campus readiness.

“We are looking really good in orientation and in our residence halls,” Brumfield said. “We even reopened North Wing to accommodate overflow; things are moving well at Buffalo State, and we’re really excited to have our students on board.”

But not everything about Move-In Day was easy. As students settle into campus life, many are already feeling the pinch of rising costs.

“Obviously, inflation is a thing,” Phifer said. “Even just figuring out what groceries to buy right now has been a challenge.”

Freshman Lexi Crosby is among those already balancing work and academics.

“Dorming alone added so much money,” Crosby said. “It’s about making sure I have enough for after college, and still afford things now. Money is definitely a big thing right now.”

Brumfield acknowledged the financial strain, but emphasized SUNY’s ongoing commitment to affordability.

“We try to keep our costs as efficient for students and families as possible,” he said. “That’s one of the things SUNY is known for, providing affordable education for all New Yorkers."

Despite some obstacles, students said Buffalo State's Class of 2029 is ready to learn, connect, and make the most of their college experience.