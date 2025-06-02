'We’re getting to talk to people': Buffalo police launch foot patrol unit to build community connections

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police are stepping out of their cars and into the neighborhoods they serve, as part of a new initiative aimed at building trust, improving officer wellness and responding more directly to community concerns.

The department's newly announced Foot Patrol Integration Unit includes four lieutenants and 16 patrol officers who will work across the city from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Their mission: walk neighborhood streets, talk to residents and listen to concerns — both about crime and quality of life.

“It’s good," said Officer Joseph Mullen, who has been with the Buffalo Police Department for nearly 16 years. "We’re getting to talk to people and see what the real concerns are before the problems happen. And it could be minor or major.”

The department said this isn’t just a visibility move. Officers will be handing out door hangers with QR codes linking to anonymous surveys. Those surveys will let residents share what issues they’re facing — and what they’d like to see more of.

“When we’re riding around in the car, they just see this,” Mullen said, gesturing to his head and shoulders. “They see the officer in uniform. Now I’m getting to talk to people and really make a personal connection. We’re not just this guy in a uniform—we’re people.”

City officials said the survey responses will be analyzed not just by the Buffalo Police Department, but also by university professors, to help shape policies tailored to the needs of each neighborhood.

Acting Mayor Chris Scanlon and Police Commissioner Alphonso Wright joined Deputy Commissioner Patrick Overdorf in announcing the initiative on Monday outside the Buffalo Police substation on Broadway.

“The big thing here is that we all seem to share the same vision,” Wright said. “A vision of serving our citizens.”

At the same time, Scanlon said the program is designed with officer wellness in mind.

“In the last 18 months, we’ve lost a number of officers to suicide—colleagues who were respected, valued, and silently suffering,” Scanlon said.

Mullen said the change in his daily routine has already made a difference.

“The shift is great," he said. "I’m sleeping better mentally. I’m a lot better with the family. So I really like it.”

Buffalo residents are encouraged to keep an eye out for door hangers and neighborhood patrols — and to take a few minutes to fill out the surveys.

