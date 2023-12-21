'We're excited to see the results': Earthquake simulator hoping to improve building safety

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — While extreme earthquakes are not a concern for Western New Yorkers, researchers are using a local "earthquake simulator" to help areas in the country impacted by these natural disasters.

This simulator, located in the University at Buffalo's Ketter Hall, features a one-story, wood frame building with brick veneers. The structure is able to be shook at varying intensities depending on the researchers' needs.

"This by far exceeds what the maximum constraints might be in the Buffalo region, but that might not be the case for other regions of the country," Andreas Stavridis, the project's leader and an associate professor at University at Buffalo, said.

The project hopes to confirm current building codes are up to safety standards and potentially make new buildings even safer.

"Part of the structure is built with the current building code; part of the structure is built with different design details," Stavridis said.

This type of wood frame structure is the most common type of home in the country. Clip Clark, Vice President of Engineering Services for the Brick Industry Association, told 7 News this is different from what is typically thought of when it comes to earthquake disaster videos.

"The reporting that you see when you have earthquakes with bricks that fall from buildings — those are buildings that are unreinforced. They're not veneer buildings. They don't have ties," Clark said.

Clark also added that as far as he knows, this is only the second test done of its kind in the United States — the other one being done in California.

"That table [in California] actually didn't have as much freedom of motion as this one does," Clark said. "So we're excited to be able to see the results from this test."

These results could help engineers improve the International Residential Code during its January 2025 revision cycle.

"[We will] build our models, violate our models, examine other scenarios and then within the next 12 months come up with our proposal for changes," Stavridis said.

This gives researchers time to potentially improve the safety of millions of wood frame buildings — some right here in Western New York.