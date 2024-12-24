'We're coming back here': Grocery store opens, addresses 'food desert' on Buffalo's East Side

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A new grocery store featuring fresh produce and meats just opened at 2565 Bailey Avenue in Buffalo in a long-shuttered Family Dollar store.

Double Apple is an independent full-size grocery store — something many people have called for in the wake of the mass shooting at Tops on Jefferson Avenue which drew attention to the lack of grocery stores on Buffalo's East Side.

“I like it," said Nadine Dubenion, who stopped by the store to pick up some food for her pet dog Tuesday. "I wish them luck and I just hope that they stay open so the people in this community can have some place to go because we have nothing.”

Abdulla Ahmed, who goes by Tony, is the owner. An immigrant from Yemen, he has had several businesses in Buffalo.

He said he wants Double Apple to be a store for everyone and is especially focused on providing fresh fruits and vegetables which often can't be found in neighborhood convenience stores.

“We focus strictly on fresh food, fresh produce, fresh meats and grocery only," said Ahmed. "It's nothing else. No tobacco, no alcohol because we thought that this is what the community actually needed the most. So, that's what we are doing."

The 10-month-long project to open the store cost $2 million.

"It's all actually 100% of our own money," Ahmed said. "There was no money...from city or state or federal....We had nothing. Zero.”

Diane Amerson, who came to the store with her son and granddaughter, was impressed by the selection of meats.

“We need something like this," she said.

Breanna Harris and her girlfriend were surprised by the selection of goods at the store.

“It's so clean," said Harris. "It is so nice. The prices are awesome. We're coming back here to shop next month...this will be our new spot."