'We're carrying the tradition on': Buffalo singer Cami Clune creates modern version of Sabres playoff anthem

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo singer and songwriter is carrying on a beloved local tradition, recording a modernized version of the classic 1975 Buffalo Sabres playoff anthem "We're Gonna Win That Cup."

Cami Clune recently recorded the song in the studio with her band. The original song was written by Tommy Calandra and sung by Donna McDaniel.

Clune said her father suggested the project because of the nostalgia surrounding the song, which was played every year when the Sabres made the playoffs.

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The new version will feature updated player names and appearances from a few original announcers, while staying true to the spirit of the original.

"So we're pretty much following the 1970s version," Ckune said. "Kind of making it a little more modern with the sounds, a little bit more rock, a little more guitar. So yeah, it's going to be a little different, but also nodding to the original, and I'm really excited."

Clune said keeping the song familiar was a priority throughout the recording process.

WATCH: Buffalo singer Cami Clune creates modern version of Sabres playoff anthem

Cami Clune creates modern version of classic Buffalo Sabres playoff anthem

"The vocals are also going to be pretty similar," Clune said. "We did it in the same key because again, we really want to keep it close to the original because we know that a lot of people really love the original."

"This song was originally written by Tommy Calandra back in the 70s and I believe originally sung by Donna McDaniel and then it was recreated a couple of different times throughout the playoffs and yeah, now we're carrying the tradition on and we're going to do one for this year," Clune said.

Now that the Sabres have won their first-round playoff series, thew song was released Sunday night and can be found on YouTube. It will be on other streaming platforms later this week, under Clune's name.