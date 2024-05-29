'We'll see what the future holds': Conversations happening about Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown leaving office

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — 7 News has learned Mayor Byron Brown is having conversations about a career change that could spark a round of political dominos in Buffalo.

The mayor could make some more history by choosing to step down early. He's already serving an unprecedented fifth term in office and would become only the second mayor to resign in the last 100 years.

Sources have told 7 News Political Analyst Bob McCarthy and 7 News' Kristen Mirand that conversations are happening about Brown leaving office before his current term is up and moving on to other opportunities.

McCarthy: There is definitely discussions going on between the mayor and possible public and private sector employment opportunities the way it's been described.

Mirand: Have you heard about where he would possibly go next?

McCarthy: It's been reported and I have come across the possibility of OTB position there. I've heard a couple of private sector places that have been entering into the discussion...But let's not forget that the mayor just received an advanced degree, a master's degree just a couple of weeks ago, and that makes him much that much more eligible for such a position.

Brown received his master's in leadership and innovation from Daemen University on May 18th.

Mirand: This would be a big shake-up.

McCarthy: It'd be a very big transition. It would be a very big transition and especially Byron Brown being there as long as he has. We're talking about change that people are not used to.

Last week, Mirand asked the mayor about the possibility of leaving before his unprecedented fifth term ends in December of next year.

Mirand: Do you plan to fulfill your full term?

Brown: You know I have always run with a plan to fulfill my full term that's my plan right now but we'll see what the future holds.

Should Brown leave, according to the city's charter, Buffalo Common Council President Chris Scanlon would become the acting mayor.

"From my understanding is that office is aware of these conversations that are going on by the mayor with possible new employers, and should that come to fruition? I would say that Chris Scanlon is ready to be the acting mayor," McCarthy said.

But this is all about timing, if Brown leaves before August 5th, Scanlon could run in a special election to be mayor this November. If he leaves after August 5th, Scanlon could run in the general election next year.

McCarthy: That's why there's so much attention being paid on this as a possibility of of something occurring in August.

Mirand: So we could potentially see some changing of the guards, if you will, in August?

McCarthy: Right. It's — August will be a month to watch.