WELCOME TO THE 60s: 'Hairspray' opens at MusicalFare Theatre

BUFFALO, NY — The stage of MusicalFare Theatre has been transformed to the streets of 1960s Baltimore as "Hairspray" opens Thursday.
The 8-time Tony Award-winning musical follows teenager Tracy Turnblad as she pursues her dream of dancing on The Corny Collins Show. She must use her newfound power to dethrone the reigning Teen Queen, win the affections of heartthrob Link Larkin, and integrate the network.
"Our Artistic/Executive Director asked me last season if I would be officially interested and I jumped to a 'yes' right away," director Eric Deeb Weaver told WKBW. "I have always deeply admired this show for its music, comedy, and pure, infectious energy."
"The highlight has been watching this cast laugh, bond, and truly become a family throughout the process," Weaver said. "And, of course, seeing all 22 of them dance and sing their hearts out in true musical theatre fashion."
"Tracy Turnblad has been a dream role for me for years so this experience has been amazing," Stevie Lou Kemp told WKBW. "I can’t say enough how kind, supportive, and professional every single person is who has worked on this show. I’m so lucky to get to share the stage with the rest of the incredible cast and crew every night."
The show opens Thursday night at 7:30 and will run until May 24. Thursday and Friday shows are at 7:30 p.m. Saturdays will have matinees at 3 p.m. & 8 p.m., and Sundays will have a single matinee at 2 p.m.
SEE MORE PHOTOS FROM MUSICALFARE'S PRODUCTION OF "HAIRSPRAY" BELOW:
HAIRSPRAY MUSICALFARE
The cast of "Hairspray" perform "You Can't Stop the Beat" at MusicalFare Theatre.
Adam Beam
HAIRSPRAY MUSICALFARE
Dasia Cervi as Motormouth Maybelle performs "Big Blonde and Beautiful" in "Hairspray" at MusicalFare Theatre.
Adam Beam
HAIRSPRAY MUSICALFARE
Louis Colaiacovo as Edna Turnblad and Bobby Cooke as Wilbur Turnblad perform "You're Timeless to Me" in "Hairspray" at MusicalFare Theatre.
Adam Beam
HAIRSPRAY MUSICALFARE
Audree Woods as Amber Von Tussle performs "Cooties" in "Hairspray" at MusicalFare Theatre.
Adam Beam
HAIRSPRAY MUSICALFARE
Jen Stafford as Velma Von Tussle in "Hairspray" at MusicalFare Theatre.
Adam Beam
HAIRSPRAY MUSICALFARE
The cast of "Hairspray" at MusicalFare Theatre running from May 7-May 24. Showtimes are Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30pm,Saturdays at 3:00pm & 8:00pm, and Sundays at 2:00pm.
Adam Beam
HAIRSPRAY MUSICALFARE
L to R: Talia Rose Mobley, Timiyah Love and Jasmine Fiero as the Dynamites in "Hairspray" at MusicalFare Theatre.
Adam Beam
HAIRSPRAY MUSICALFARE
Louis Colaiacovo as Edna Turnblad and Bobby Cooke as Wilbur Turnblad perform "You're Timeless to Me" in "Hairspray" at MusicalFare Theatre.
Adam Beam
HAIRSPRAY MUSICALFARE
Dasia Cervi as Motormouth Maybelle performs "I Know Where I've Been" in "Hairspray" at MusicalFare Theatre.
Adam Beam
HAIRSPRAY MUSICALFARE
The cast of "Hairspray" at MusicalFare Theatre running from May 7-May 24. Showtimes are Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30pm,Saturdays at 3:00pm & 8:00pm, and Sundays at 2:00pm.
Adam Beam
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