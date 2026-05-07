WELCOME TO THE 60s: 'Hairspray' opens at MusicalFare Theatre

BUFFALO, NY — The stage of MusicalFare Theatre has been transformed to the streets of 1960s Baltimore as "Hairspray" opens Thursday.

The 8-time Tony Award-winning musical follows teenager Tracy Turnblad as she pursues her dream of dancing on The Corny Collins Show. She must use her newfound power to dethrone the reigning Teen Queen, win the affections of heartthrob Link Larkin, and integrate the network.

Adam Beam Stevie Lou Kemp as Tracy Turnblad performs "Good Morning Baltimore" in "Hairspray" at MusicalFare Theatre.

Adam Beam Glen Chitty as Link Larkin performs "It Takes Two" in "Hairspray" at MusicalFare Theatre.

"Our Artistic/Executive Director asked me last season if I would be officially interested and I jumped to a 'yes' right away," director Eric Deeb Weaver told WKBW. "I have always deeply admired this show for its music, comedy, and pure, infectious energy."

"The highlight has been watching this cast laugh, bond, and truly become a family throughout the process," Weaver said. "And, of course, seeing all 22 of them dance and sing their hearts out in true musical theatre fashion."

Adam Beam Austin Marshall as Seaweed J. Satubbs and Aaliyah Ryan as Little Inez perform "Run And Tell That" in "Hairspray" at MuscialFare Theatre.

Adam Beam L to R: Michael Wells as Spritzer, Marc Sacco as Corny Collins, and Jenn Stafford as Velma Von Tussle in "Hairspray" at MusicalFare Theatre.

Adam Beam The cast of "Hairspray" perform "I Know Where I've Been" at MusicalFare Theatre.

"Tracy Turnblad has been a dream role for me for years so this experience has been amazing," Stevie Lou Kemp told WKBW. "I can’t say enough how kind, supportive, and professional every single person is who has worked on this show. I’m so lucky to get to share the stage with the rest of the incredible cast and crew every night."

The show opens Thursday night at 7:30 and will run until May 24. Thursday and Friday shows are at 7:30 p.m. Saturdays will have matinees at 3 p.m. & 8 p.m., and Sundays will have a single matinee at 2 p.m.

SEE MORE PHOTOS FROM MUSICALFARE'S PRODUCTION OF "HAIRSPRAY" BELOW: