'We will continue to go after the drug dealers': Drug bust leads to arrest of The Groove Nightclub owner

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Sheriff's Office announced Monday that a joint surveillance operation led to multiple arrests and the discovery of drugs, cash and guns.

Among those arrested and charged on Friday was 59-year-old Michael Jackson. Sheriff John Garcia said he runs The Groove Nightclub — which now operates as a "private club" on Broadway.

WKBW The owner of The Groove was arrested on drug-related charges.

"What we see here, I'm gonna call it the trinity of drug dealers, which is poisonous, illegal drugs, illegal weapons and cash," Sheriff Garcia said. "Here we are talking about these drug dealers peddling poison onto the streets of Buffalo and Erie County, killing people at our highest rate ever."

WKBW 7 News spoke with Jackson in 2020.

38-year-old Antonio Broadus was also arrested and charged in a separate incident.

The Sheriff's Office said Narcotics and Intelligence personnel alongside the Buffalo Police Department Intelligence Unit and FBI Safe Streets Task Force were conducting surveillance along Jefferson Avenue.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Detectives saw Broadus engaging in "suspicious activity." Authorities followed Broadus but say he "began to drive to drive at a high rate of speed in a very reckless manner in an attempt to evade law enforcement."

Authorities say they eventually pulled Broadus over and found cocaine. A search warrant was also obtained for Broadus' home, where detectives say they found cocaine, guns including an AR-15 Rifle and cash.

WKBW Two weapons obtained by the Erie County Sheriff's Office.

While authorities were at Broadus' home, they saw Jackson driving by. Authorities say they pulled Jackson over and found cocaine in his home. Undersheriff William Cooley said they also obtained a search warrant for Jackson's girlfriend's home where they found 3/4 of a kilogram of cocaine. He said authorities had evidence that tied Jackson to that property.

Broadus and Jackson are being held at the Erie County Holding Center pending felony hearings this week.

"We will continue to go after the drug dealers. We don't care. You know, if this just makes a small dent, the way I look at it as Sheriff is this is saving lives," Garcia said.

Michael Keane, First Deputy District Attorney of Erie County, said Broadus and Jackson face multiple charges that can result in a minimum of 15 years to life or a maximum of 20 years to life.

"Having those guns, those drugs and all that cash taken off the street is making our community safe," Keane said.