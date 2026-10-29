BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two Buffalo brothers are turning their love of sports into a way to give back to their community, helping young athletes get the equipment they need to play.

Quentin Littleton, a Canisius High School junior, and his younger brother, Grant Littleton, an Olmsted High School freshman, founded We Got Next, a nonprofit organization aimed at supporting young athletes who may not have the resources to afford sports equipment.

The brothers recently made their first donation, surprising 9-year-old Killeon Williams with new cleats, gloves and other football equipment after his coach reached out about his needs. Williams plays for the Carter Boyz youth football team.

“We grew up playing with these teams, and we know how hard it is sometimes to get equipment and stuff because prices going up, it’s getting expensive,” Quentin Littleton said. “So, we wanted to give back to our community, help these kids out, get new equipment.”

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For Quentin Littleton, seeing Williams receive the equipment made the effort worthwhile.

“It felt amazing, like, to see the look on his face,” he said. “He looked happy, and that really brought a smile to my face.”

WATCH: 'We wanted to give back': Buffalo brothers launch nonprofit to help young athletes get sports equipment

Buffalo brothers launch nonprofit to help young athletes get sports equipment

The idea behind We Got Next has been more than a year in the making, according to the brother's mother, Stacy Grant. She said her sons wanted to find a way to help their community and decided to combine that goal with their passion for sports.

The brothers said they want young athletes to feel confident playing sports, regardless of their families' financial circumstances.

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Through We Got Next, the brothers hope to help more young athletes access the equipment and support they need to pursue their goals on and off the field.

For more on how to support its efforts, you can email them at WeGotNextOne@Gmail.Com