'We want to see them grow': Shea's hosts Junior Theatre Celebration for students

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — More than 1,000 students from across Western New York gathered at Shea's Buffalo Theatre on Monday for the Junior Theatre Celebration, a full-day musical theatre workshop led by professionals from New York City.

The event, organized by Shea's Performing Arts Center, brought together young performers already involved in their school productions to sharpen their skills and learn from industry experts with iTheatrics.

Students worked on acting, dancing and singing throughout the day, gaining new techniques and perspectives.

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Among those participating were eighth graders Molly Helper and Briella Crisp from West Seneca East Middle School, who said the experience stood out.

"It helps a lot because sometimes you realize something in a new perspective," one student said.

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Leading the workshops was Timothy Allen McDonald of iTheatrics. He emphasized the broader impact of the program.

"We want to see their program get stronger, but we also want to see them grow and get better at what they do," McDonald said.

He added that bringing students together creates opportunities to learn not only from instructors but from one another.

"For these young people to come and to see others perform and say, 'Oh wow, that was a really good move, I'm going to take that,' or 'I can really hear them,' that's how you make theater programs stronger and stronger for our educators," he said.

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Students said one of their biggest takeaways was the confidence they gained performing in front of their peers.

"I think it helps us grow as actors because we're in front of our peers, and personally, performing in front of your peers is more scary than performing in front of random strangers," one student said.

Organizers say the Junior Theatre Celebration aims to provide a free, professional-level learning experience while strengthening school theatre programs across the region.

WATCH: 'We want to see them grow': Shea's hosts Junior Theatre Celebration for students