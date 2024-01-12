'We want to make NYS more competitive': Buffalo Niagara Partnership sharing vision for 2024

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A new agenda from the Buffalo Niagara Partnership with a similar vision as Governor Hochul to advance New York State.

You may recall, during Governor Kathy Hochul's 2024 State of the State Address this month, she touched on job improvements and tackling the concept of a large number of New Yorkers leaving for other states.

Thursday night, the Buffalo Niagara Partnership's 2024 Advocacy Agenda showcased its vision for small businesses owners and elected officials from the BNP's annual member survey.

It highlighted policies the organization is focusing on for Western New York to move forward.

Thursday night's remarks represented dozens of Buffalo Niagara industries and elected officials from the federal, state and local government.

7 News' Pheben Kassahun spoke with a small business owner the President and CEO of the BNP and an elected official, all sharing their vision for how New York State can improve.

Blanc Global Dynamism owner Yves-Richard Blanc said, "We certainly understand the value of what the Buffalo Niagara Partnership means to me, as a small business, one. Two, as a minority-owned business. I think we currently also are an impact for others in the region. I have been a member for quite a bit. I've had great opportunities to network not only with small, medium size but with very large companies as well."

Yves-Richard Blanc is the owner of Blank Global Dynamism. The marketing company also has a photography sector called Blanc Photographie.

He works with corporate clients like M&T Bank and University at Buffalo to administer head shots for staff.

Blanc said, "To be part of an organization like this, you have to show up. You have to be part of the committees. You have to give up your time. You have to invest the time and effort. I have had the pleasure to be able to do that."

The state becoming more business friendly would also help small businesses.

New York State's paid sick leave is negatively impacting small businesses post-pandemic.

Buffalo Niagara Partnership President and CEO Dottie Gallagher said now is the time for small businesses to operate efficiently.

"It is negatively impacting a lot of small businesses. There are many HR sorts of things that are adding costs to businesses and particularly small businesses are disproportionately hit, even things like unemployment insurance. New York is one of the few states that did not pay down unemployment insurance debt and have passed that cost along to businesses," Dottie Gallagher said.

New York State Senator for the 62nd District Rob Ortt explained, "Some of the COVID hangover policies that made total sense in 2020 and probably made total sense in 2021, and even 2022 maybe, but now here we are going into 2024. It's time to sort of move beyond that and make sure that we're not still enacting policies that are still impacting businesses without the pandemic being in place any longer."

Thursday's advocacy agenda mentioned things like having themes of advancing NYS' public policy and improving energy affordability and affordable housing.

This coincides with Hochul's 2024 State of the State Address, where she mentioned New Yorkers leaving for other states.

Senator Ortt shared, "I think the biggest concerns for New Yorkers and for me is that homeownership is the cornerstone of the American Dream. If young people can't buy that first home, if that is beyond their reach, that's a real problem I think in a bigger way."

"We want to make NYS more competitive, make energy more affordable and reliable, improve our neighborhoods and also fill the talent pipeline," Gallagher added.