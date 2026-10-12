BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Residents along the Buffalo River in South Buffalo are demanding answers after noticing a shiny sheen on the water, prompting an ongoing investigation by state and local environmental agencies.

Neighbors contacted 7 News after spotting what appeared to be an oily substance on the river.

Crews from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), the U.S. Coast Guard and the Buffalo Sewer Authority have responded to the area to determine the source.

According to the DEC, the agency received a report from a resident about a potential oil sheen on the river. Investigators located a sheen and deployed containment booms. Officials later identified a second, smaller sheen nearby.

WATCH: 'We want to know if it's safe': Neighbors concerned about sheen on Buffalo River

'We want to know if it's safe': Neighbors concerned about oily sheen on Buffalo River

Workers in the area told residents they are still trying to determine where the substance originated.

"All we're doing is trying to narrow down where this may be coming from," one worker said. "We can't tell you what it is."

The Buffalo Sewer Authority also posted a photo of the containment booms on social media and asked the public to stay away from them while the investigation continues.

For many residents, the lack of information has been frustrating.

"We would like to know if it's safe," said South Buffalo resident. "We want to know if it is toxic. We want to know if it's dangerous to be here."

Longtime resident Jim Duerr said he is particularly concerned because of questions he raised more than a decade ago about the construction of South Buffalo Charter School on a former brownfield site adjacent to the river.

Duerr wants investigators to determine whether the source of the sheen could be connected to contamination beneath the property.

"I want the truth out," Duerr said. "I want the truth to be known."

Containment booms are visible in the river near the school, where crews are working to prevent the sheen from spreading farther downstream.

"Two days ago when we were down here, you could see it clearly," Duerr said.

Photos shared with 7 News last week show a visible sheen on the water.

A smaller sheen remained visible Monday.

Residents worry about potential impacts on wildlife and recreation along the river.

"You know it's a waterway," Duerr said. "Not good for the fish. People fish down here."

He said he hopes investigators can identify the source and address any contamination.

"Hopefully they can get to the bottom of it and get it remediated properly," he said.

The DEC said the investigation remains underway. The agency is urging anyone who observes suspicious spills to report them to the state's spill hotline at 1-800-457-7362.

