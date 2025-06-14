'We want to bring it back': $32.5M Jefferson Ave. streetscape project aims to revitalize East Buffalo corridor

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Community members and city leaders are working together to transform a historic East Buffalo neighborhood with a major infrastructure investment that residents have been requesting for years.

A $32.5 million streetscape project will soon begin along Jefferson Avenue, a corridor that has long served as the heart of Buffalo's Black community. The project will be completed in two phases, with construction on the first phase beginning this summer.

"For generations, Jefferson has been a hub of Black enterprise, faith and community," said Council member Leah Halton-Pope, Majority Leader and Ellicott District representative. "This $32.5 million streetscape project is not just about improving infrastructure, it's about improving value."

I spoke with city officials who explained that the investment aims to improve road conditions, pedestrian access, bike safety and the overall appearance of the historic corridor.

Acting Mayor Chris Scanlon announced the project less than two weeks before the Democratic primary for mayor.

"When we talk about infrastructure, we talk about investing in neighborhoods," Scanlon said. "When we invest in commercial corridors like Jefferson Avenue, we are investing in our small businesses, our quality of life and the pride we have here in the East Side."

Phase 1: Jefferson Avenue from Main Street to Best Street



Expected to begin this summer

$20 million of the total project cost

New asphalt roadway, curbs, sidewalks, and street lighting

Bicycle infrastructure upgrades and enhanced traffic signals

Pedestrian amenities including benches and trash receptacles

Phase 2: Jefferson Avenue from Best Street to Swan Street



Expected to begin this fall

$12.5 million of the total project cost

Will mirror the work done in Phase 1 — New road surfaces, curbs, sidewalks, lighting, bicycle and traffic signal upgrades, public amenities

Officials said the project is funded through a combination of federal, state, and local dollars through the Transportation Improvement Program.

Local business owners expressed enthusiasm about the upcoming changes.

"One of the promises is getting ready to come true and that's this streetscape," said Larry Stitts, Golden Cup Coffee Company President. "We got to build it one block at a time. Jefferson Avenue used to be a thriving community. We want to bring it back so that it is thriving again."

City leaders acknowledged the importance of community input in shaping the project, thanking residents and business owners for sharing their vision for the Jefferson corridor.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.