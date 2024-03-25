'We want to bring it alive': New Bazaar launches on Buffalo's East Side

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Bangladeshi owners of Buffalo Trade Center on Walden Avenue are bringing a unique approach to Buffalo's East Side.

Adam Samad, the center's executive director, said it's a 60,000-square-foot space with 34 stalls for businesses to pop up shop.

"Rather than supplying Buffalo with what we think will work we're asking the community, 'What would you like?' And that's the difference in this building," Samad said. "So whether you have a barber shop, a stall, you need shelving you can basically do whatever you like."

WKBW Inside look at Buffalo Trade Center.

"We got together with a group of friends and family members and we invested in a building like this to basically get the community together under one roof where we can have multiple businesses that can provide services and products that are unique and different," Samad said.

Samad said plans are in the works to have a grand opening for the bazaar in the summer. Eventually, there will be a food court, indoor playground area, community center and supermarket.

"This location has been vacant under one ownership for a long time as an industrial place but we want to bring it alive," he added.

WKBW Inside look at Buffalo Trade Center.

There's a test run of the liquidation center and bazaar with vendors that will run through Ramadan. Once that concludes, Samad hopes to make this a bustling hub for this part of the buffalo but he's looking for businesses to make that a reality.

"I would really like to see local artists, young students and entrepreneurs showcase their arts and service," he explained. "We want businesses and backgrounds from all over Buffalo to come in and explore and get their feet wet."

WKBW Inside look at Buffalo Trade Center.

"This will I think bring up this side of Buffalo especially since it's been quieter over the years," he said.

If your business is interested in joining the Buffalo Trade Center, call 716-218-0882 or email buffalotradecenter@gmail.com.