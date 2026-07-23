BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — East Side Stewards is asking residents to help shape the future of neighborhood investment, green space stewardship and land redevelopment through a new community survey.

The survey allows community members to share ideas on how vacant land could be used and what improvements they want to see across Buffalo's East Side.

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Organizers said the feedback will help guide future investments in neighborhoods that have experienced decades of disinvestment.

"We want to be able to use more of the vacant lots, as we know there are thousands of vacant lots across the East Side, so how many can we work together to revitalize?" asked Tendaji Ya'Ukuu, executive director of East Side Stewards.

WATCH: 'We want to bring hope': Community survey seeks input on neighborhood investment on Buffalo's East Side

'We want to bring hope': Community survey seeks input on neighborhood investment on Buffalo's East Side

Ya'Ukuu said the organization hopes to transform vacant properties into spaces that meet community needs.

"We want to see lots turn into something that the community can actually use," said Tendaji Ya'Ukuu. "Green spaces are wonderful, but people also want to see housing. They want to see more neighbors in the community to support their local businesses."

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According to Ya'Ukuu, involving residents is essential after years of neglect.

"It's really important that we empower those folks and show them, by showing up consistently, that this work is possible and that we can develop resilient community spaces that can serve residents for years to come," said Ya'Ukuu.

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Ya'Ukuu said the organization also hopes its continued presence will restore trust among residents who have grown discouraged by a lack of investment.

"For people who have lost hope and trust that things can get better in their neighborhoods, it's important for us to be a source of hope by showing up consistently," said Ya'Ukuu.

The community survey is now open, and East Side Stewards encourages residents to participate and share their vision for Buffalo's East Side's future.