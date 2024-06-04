'We want the community to be lifesavers' ConnectLife campaign urges everyone to donate blood

BUFFALO, NY — ConnectLife launched the 'Save Our Summer' campaign to allow first responders to share their first-hand experiences saving lives.

During the summer, ConnectLife says blood donations drop significantly and currently are without O- blood due to large spikes at ECMC and other area hospitals.

"We rely on school and college drives for a significant amount of blood but, in the summer we don't have that," said Zachary Kineke, ConnectLife's Blood Donor Communications Director.

More than 30 first responder organizations are opening their fire halls and police departments for blood drives throughout June and July.

"Blood is so critical at all times of the year, so to see anything, especially in the summer months like a campaign we love to see," said Lt. David Morales with the Getzville Fire Company.

The organizations are getting a competitive nudge by the opportunity to get the most donations to win a suite at a Bison's game.

"We are typically the first ones on the scene so we get to see the proceeds of something like this in action," said Lt. Jeremy Lehning with Erie County Sheriff's Office.

The campaign allows everyday citizens to make a difference.

"First responders are the lifesavers but this time we want the community to be the lifesavers," said Lt. Morales.