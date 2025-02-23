'We want peace': Ukrainian community in Buffalo calls for peace as Ukraine-Russia conflict reaches 3 years

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — A rally and car convoy organized by the Ukrainian community in Buffalo took place on Sunday, marking three years since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The convoy began at Patriots and Heroes Park in Williamsville and traveled along Transit Road to Union and Walden Roads, ending at Niagara Falls Boulevard.

The event was part of a series of activities by the Buffalo Ukrainian community to show support for Ukraine.

Maryana Druchek, a Ukrainian immigrant who came to the U.S. two and a half years ago, participated in the rally with her children.

"My children have the opportunity to learn here, to go to school, to have a normal childhood," Druchek said, expressing gratitude for the support they received.

One of her children, Kateryna, recalled her friends being stuck in Ukraine and how she wished for peace in her home country.

WKBW Ukrainian Congress Committee of America – Buffalo Chapter held a rally on Sunday to mark 3 years of the Ukraine-Russia conflict

We left because we wanted to live. All of the people in Ukraine want to live and want to exist, and we want to go back to peaceful times like before 2014. We want to wake up in the morning and hear peace and quiet.

We are not who President Trump states we are. We aren't the bad people in this situation.

Niagara Falls will be lit in blue and yellow tonight to symbolize solidarity with Ukraine.

The local community has organized various events throughout the weekend to raise awareness and support for Ukraine.

The rally and convoy reminded the Ukrainian diaspora in Buffalo of the ongoing conflict and their desire for peace. Participants expressed hope for ending the conflict and returning to peaceful times.

You can learn more about the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America here.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.