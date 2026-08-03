BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Family members of a Buffalo man who was killed in a motorcycle crash last month are publicly demanding answers, saying they want transparency and accountability as the police investigation continues.

Relatives of Salah Luhizo gathered Monday at the International Community Center for their first public news conference since the July 3 crash, urging investigators to provide more information about the case and questioning why no charges have been announced.

"My dad's death has greatly impacted our family," one of Luhizo's children said during the news conference.

His brother, Mohamed Luhizo, said the family is focused on justice rather than financial compensation.

"We don't want money. We want justice, what is fair," he said.

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According to the family, Salah Luhizo was riding his motorcycle near Sycamore Street and Willson Road when he was struck by a vehicle.

The family repeatedly called for justice throughout Monday's event.

"Justice for all. That is all we need, justice for Salah Luhizo, justice for all," the victim's sister, Sahro Luhizo, said.

WATCH: 'We want justice': Family of Buffalo motorcyclist killed in July crash calls for transparency, justice

Family of motorcyclist killed in July crash calls for transparency, justice

Loved ones described the lasting impact Luhizo's death has had on his family, particularly his children.

"We want justice, and I want the person to know he took a person's life and a father of six kids," one family member said.

Mohamed Luhizo said he continues to spend time with his brother's children as they grieve.

"I spend time with his kids, and they cry every day because I look just like him," he said.

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Sahro said the family wants investigators to move the case forward and explain why they believe no one has been held accountable.

"We want help for all of this to just go fast as well because it is not fair for my family," she said. "The person that killed my brother is not in jail, and he is just living his life."

In a statement, the Buffalo Police Department said the investigation remains active.

"This is an open investigation with the City of Buffalo Police Accident Investigation Unit," the department said. "The BPD AIU will examine all possible causes and factors and, per department policy governing open investigations, cannot comment further at this time."

Despite the ongoing investigation, the family said they plan to continue advocating for answers.

"He doesn't have a voice right now, but we are his voice," Sahro said. "I promised my brother this case makes it somewhere for him to get justice."

